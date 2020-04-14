Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters responding to a report of an electrocution found a man dead in a home whose garage that went up in flames in Sunland.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters responding to a report of an electrocution found a man dead in a home whose garage that went up in flames in Sunland.
The man, believed to be about 40 years old, was found in the 8700 block of West Wyngate Street, near Newhome Avenue, just after 2:20 p.m. Monday, after firefighters got control of the fire.
The 911 call at the townhome was initially a report of an electrocution. It was upgraded to a structure fire as firefighters were on their way to the scene, according to Los Angeles Fire Dispatcher Margaret Stewart.
When firefighters searched the townhome, they found the man’s body. He was declared dead at the scene.
A 16-year-old boy was also hurt and taken to the hospital in fair condition.
The man who died was not identified and the cause of his death will be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner. Arson investigators were dispatched to the scene.