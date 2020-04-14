



— With so many people sheltering at home to slow the coronavirus outbreak , Lionsgate is bringing hit movies to small screens to support out-of-work theater employees.

Starting Friday, Lionsgate will stream four of its most popular titles on YouTube for free at 6 p.m. This Friday will start with “The Hunger Games.”

You wanted us back? We’re thinking we’re back. 4 weeks, 4 movies. #LionsgateLIVE: A Night At The Movies starts THIS FRIDAY. https://t.co/H9KRtKCe6S pic.twitter.com/aVc5ELqk1M — Lionsgate Movies (@Lionsgate) April 13, 2020

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis will host Friday night’s event, which will stream on Lionsgate’s YouTube page and Fandango’s Movieclips YouTube page. “Dirty Dancing” will stream on April 24, “La La Land” on May 1, and “John Wick” on May 8. Other guest celebrities and YouTube personalities will also take part in the YouTube movie events for fan chats, movie trivia and movie-themed challenges.

Viewer who tune in will have a chance to donate to the Will Rogers Foundation, which is helping theater workers who have been furloughed due to the COVID-19 crisis.