LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As hundreds of thousands of people search for jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, many companies are continuing to hire essential roles.
Sprouts Farmers Market said they need workers for their stores in North and South Los Angeles.
The grocery store is filling nearly 420 positions.
The positions range from hourly, part-time positions to management roles.
Candidates looking to apply can go online to Sprouts.com/careers or text the word “careers” to 480-800-8056.
Sprouts asks those looking to apply to not walk-in to drop off applications due to social distancing.
Other grocery chains from Walmart to Ralph’s and Food 4 Less, have done the same to meet demand.