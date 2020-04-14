LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday extended relaxed parking enforcement efforts through May 15, in accordance with the city’s extended Safer at Home order.
In an effort to help Angelenos comply with public health recommendations to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Garcetti last month announced that the Los Angeles Department of Transportation would be relaxing enforcement efforts.
Starting March 16, LADOT has relaxed enforcement and will waive tickets issued for residential street sweeping, rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions, non-metered time limits in commercial zones, ticketing or towing for abandoned vehicles, overnight parking and oversize vehicles and expired vehicle registration.
However, enforcement would remain in effect for metered parking, colored curb zones, posted temporary no-parking zones for street maintenance and for those blocking emergency access.
Full details about enforcement can be found online.