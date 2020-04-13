Comments
IRVINE (CBSLA) — A 22-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty for allegedly kicking his puppy, breaking multiple bones in the dog’s legs, police reported Monday.
Ruiang Zhang was arrested and taken to Orange County Jail on Sunday morning on felony animal abuse charges.
Zhang was taken into custody after a witness saw him repeatedly kicking the five-month-old female French bulldog, resulting in the kicking puppy to fall down a flight of stairs at an apartment complex off Bowery in Irvine.
He was said to live at the complex where he shares the puppy with his girlfriend.
Officers took the puppy to a local veterinarian after observing that she was injured. The puppy sustained multiple broken bones in her legs and will temporarily remain in the care of the veterinarian.
Any with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Larum at 949-724-7194.