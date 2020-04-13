Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Silver Lake Reservoir is reopening Monday as a one-way path after being closed for the Easter holiday.
Signs are now up alongside the walking path, instructing walkers and runners to follow a counter-clockwise direction, as well as reminding everyone to cover their faces and practice social distancing.
The change was made while the reservoir, along with other parks and beaches, were shut down and guarded for the Easter holiday to prevent people from congregating. Facilities like the reservoir reopened Monday for people looking to get exercise during the stay-at-home order to slow the coronavirus outbreak.
The city had received complaints that people frequenting the Silver Lake Reservoir were getting too close, which prompted the changes. Officials say if social distancing is not observed, the walking path could be closed.