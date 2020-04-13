Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties Monday reported additional cases of the novel coronavirus, but neither reported any new deaths.
In San Bernardino County, there are 977 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 90 cases from Sunday, and 31 virus-related deaths.
Ventura County reported three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 317 cases and 10 deaths. Of those cases, 133 have recovered and 174 are still active.
The county said 64 have been hospitalized, but only 21 were currently hospitalized, and that 22 have been treated in the intensive care unit with nine still in the ICU.
As of Monday, San Bernardino County has tested 9,358 patients and Ventura County has tested 5,806.