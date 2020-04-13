LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Southern California, some people who have overcome the virus have begun to share their experience.

Just three weeks ago, Ruben Mata was on a respirator, then in a medically induced coma, after being admitted into Anaheim Memorial Medical Center following a week-long fever.

“It wasn’t going down,” he said. “I was using my old chicken soup, lime, teas, what I knew, and it didn’t help. I had shortness of breath, I was coughing, my taste buds weren’t working. I had no taste. I started getting chills,” Mata recalled.

The 52-year-old fitness trainer and motivational speaker was admitted on a Sunday afternoon then quickly deteriorated.

“Even the doctor said I’ve never seen someone crash so quick,” said Mata.

Mata was first diagnosed with pneumonia then tested positive for COVID-19. He also had sepsis, an infection of the bloodstream. His lungs were also in bad shape.

“They were so contaminated. [The doctor] said they were dark,” said Mata.

Mata was given antibiotics and was kept in the coma for about five days. The next day, he was up walking and even began doing squats in his hospital room. He was discharged the next day.

“My blood pressure was good. My lungs were clearing up,” he said.

Mata said he doesn’t know where he may have gotten the virus, but said his gym was still open the week before he developed a fever and he was still going.

He was able to leave quarantine Sunday and had a follow-up appointment with his doctor Monday where his doctor said he seemed to be doing OK.

Mata’s doctor advised him to eat healthy and keep his immune system up.