LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three additional Los Angeles Police Department employees and two more Los Angeles Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the city’s Emergency Operations Center reported Monday.
The new cases bring the total number of LAPD employees who have tested positive to 55.
So far, fifteen employees have recovered and returned to work, and one remains hospitalized, according to Emergency Operations Center’s Jessica Kellogg.
The Los Angeles Fire Department has confirmed 17 employees have tested positive for the virus.
Eight of them have since recovered and returned to work, and one remains hospitalized, according to Kellogg.