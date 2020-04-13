Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Crime is down significantly across Los Angeles County as a result of stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus
pandemic, authorities said Monday.
Violent crime is down more than 9%, property crimes are down by over 15% and calls for service dropped 12% in what Sheriff Alex Villanueva described as “very large statistical shifts” during a briefing.
A total of 429 LASD employees are currently quarantined, 33 have tested positive and 230 have returned to work, according to Villanueva.
One of those is a custody deputy from the Men’s Central Jail who is currently on a ventilator due to the coronavirus, Villanueva said.
A total of 676 county jail inmates have been quarantined, 11 have tested positive and 28 are under medical isolation, the sheriff announced.
Approximately a quarter of the county inmate population has been reduced to limit the spread of the virus.