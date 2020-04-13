



— A 21-year-old in Riverside County is among some of the younger coronavirus victims.

Valeria Viveros, also known as Valerie, worked as a nursing assistant at the Extended Care Hospital of Riverside, which recently reported an outbreak.

Her family said she was dedicated to caring for elderly patients, especially during this pandemic.

“She built relationships with people, with her coworkers, with clients,” said her uncle Gustavo Urrea.

Viveros went to the hospital last Saturday from coronavirus complications and died Friday.

“A week ago she was here, she was walking around the house, now she’s not,” Urrea said. “She’s gone.”

Viveros had been on a ventilator and then began breathing on her own before an infection caused her kidneys to fail, leading up to her death, according to family.

“It’s a very painful reminder that this disease impacts everybody,” said Riverside County spokesperson Brooke Frederico. “It’s absolutely critical that if you are having any symptoms, that you get tested right away.”

The 21-year-old was active on social media, raising awareness for medical causes and sharing her career dreams.

People are repaying the kindness she showed others by contributing to a GoFundMe fundraiser in her name.

Nearly $17,000 was raised by Sunday night to assist with funeral costs.

Viveros’ immediate family are under quarantine and unable to work as they await their own coronavirus test results.