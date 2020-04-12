LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thirty-one new coronavirus-related deaths and 323 cases were reported Sunday in Los Angeles County.
To date, there have been 9,192 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county and 296 related deaths.
Eighty-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions.
Public and private gatherings outside household residents remain prohibited as coronavirus cases continue to rise on the local and global scale.
A stay-at-home order for the county was recently extended until at least May 15, keeping beaches, trails, trailheads and non-essential businesses closed.
L.A. County is also mandating that essential businesses provide face coverings for employees at work if they’ll be in contact with others.
Residents are also required to wear face coverings when entering essential businesses.
The new measures go into effect midnight April 15.
Read the full announcement on the L.A. County health department website.