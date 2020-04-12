LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Downtown Los Angeles erupts with cheers and applause in recognition of those at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show of gratitude, taking place each night at 8 p.m., is bringing people together in a time of physical distancing.

It was started a few weeks ago by the Downtown L.A. Neighborhood Council.

“It’s so inspiring,” said councilmember Marcus Lovingood. “It shows that we’re here and standing together as one in this tough time.”

Other cities across the globe have similar daily tributes to honor first responders, health care workers, grocery store employees, farmers and more.

In New York, people have been cheering and clapping at 7 p.m. each night since March.

When the tribute made its way to L.A. earlier this month, locals were glad to participate and have some community time — even if it’s from afar.

“It’s very liberating because we don’t really get to interact much with everybody but it’s always nice to bring things into unison,” said Claudia Oliveira, a DJ who hasn’t been able to work because of safer-at-home orders.

The neighborhood council says the cheering sessions will go on until the end of the month.