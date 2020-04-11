LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — County officials decided to close down beaches weeks ago after people still turned out in large numbers despite recommendations to stay at home.
At Venice Beach on Saturday afternoon, there were still people spending time there, ignoring county and city orders.
On the Boardwalk, people bypassed the caution tape and signs, choosing to still play basketball or skateboard on the grounds.
Mayor Eric Garcetti has continued to warn residents who have shrugged off recommendations from health officials during the pandemic about the possible ramifications.
“This isn’t just about you, it’s about all of us,” the mayor said. “Don’t take risks, don’t mess around, don’t be selfish.”
Plenty of people at Venice Beach on Saturday also ignored calls to wear masks in public.
Police officers were out on the beach, but for now, the LAPD says officers are focused on educating, not citing violators.
