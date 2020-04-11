Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even while practicing physical distancing, you can still gaze into space.
NASA is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope’s 30th year in orbit by offering a chance to see what photo the telescope took on your birthday.
All you have to do is enter your birth month and day and then you’ll see a photo from the Hubble’s collection.
If you’re young enough, you may even be able to see a photo taken the exact day you were born.
Events were scheduled in California to celebrate the Hubble’s milestone but NASA postponed them for a later date due to the coronavirus.