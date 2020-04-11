LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Employees at a Domino’s in the Crenshaw District filed a complaint this weekend with the L.A. County Health Department saying that they’ve been exposed to a coronavirus outbreak at work and the company didn’t inform them.

Last week, workers went on strike, protesting working conditions at the location on the 3631 Crenshaw Blvd.

They claim four employees tested positive for coronavirus and several others have symptoms, but that the company didn’t shut down on time and exposed other workers to the virus.

“All of the workers are absolutely worried about themselves and their families and worried about their customers,” said Allen Umel of the low-wage advocacy group Fight For 15.

Umel says the workers are also worried because they don’t have health insurance through the company and now the location is closed.

“The latest that we had heard is that the Domino’s was closed,” Umel said. “Management has failed to actually notify any of the employees that the store was closed and they don’t know when the store is going to be opening. They don’t know whether or not they will be receiving any quarantine pay.”

The franchise says it is temporarily closing to sanitize its restaurant.

Domino’s and the L.A. County Health Department have not yet responded to CBS2’s request for comment.