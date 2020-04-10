(CBS Local)– Rob Riggle is one of the most interesting people in Hollywood.

He served in the Marines, was on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Daily Show” and was in some of the funniest movies of the past 15 years like “Step Brothers,” “The Hangover,” and “21 Jump Street.” The actor and comedian also has a new show on Discovery called “Rob Riggle: Global Investigator” where he travels the world to solve mysteries.

“It was awesome and I’m so grateful it came together. I told Discovery I wanted to be Indiana Jones,” said Riggle in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I said why don’t I go around the world solving mysteries like Indiana Jones, but since it’s me I’ll throw in the comedy. Basically, the show is the Pink Panther meets Indiana Jones.”

Riggle went everywhere from Scotland and England to Key West. While the former member of the Marines has been in many funny movies and TV shows, he says his favorite was “Step Brothers” with Will Ferrell and director Adam McKay.

“I think Step Brothers was the most fun I’ve ever had on a film,” said Riggle. “Mainly because Adam McKay, who was directing, and Will Ferrell, those guys are improvisers. They’re long form improvisers out of Los Angeles and Chicago. We all kind of spoke the same language. We knew why a scene was funny and how to heighten it a little.”

Another one of Riggle’s favorite experiences in his career was “21 Jump Street” with Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. Riggle was extremely impressed with how much Hill was able to pull off as a writer, producer, and actor.

“I always take something away from everyone I work with, it’s usually good and very rarely bad,” said Riggle. “When I was working with Jonah Hill on 21 Jump Street, he was writing, producing, and starring in it. He was doing a lot. It’s always nice to work with people who are comfortable. There’s certain people you can try things with or improvise with. You bend it, you don’t break it. Jonah was great at that. He wasn’t selfish about anything. Those are great moments and memories.”