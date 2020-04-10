“Everyone that’s in the line will get a test,” said Julie Nisco, a registered nurse administering tests at the clinic. “We closed the line already, so everyone has been turned away that will not get a test.”

The drive-through clinic, set up by a Huntington Beach family, has been running for a week. They see about 200 patients per day.

“It’s been six hours,” said Kaden Pinkstaff. He and his mom drove to Orange County from Encinitas in order to get their fingers pricked to see if they have immunity for coronavirus.

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — Cars snaked through the parking lot at the Westminster Mall Friday, as people lined up for drive-through COVID-19 and antibody testing.

Dr .Matt Abinante says the FDA gave emergency authorization for clinics like this.

The serology test, which tests for coronavirus antibodies, is $75 and comes with results in 15 minutes. The nasal swab that confirms a current COVID-19 infection runs at $125. The results come within a few days.

Doctors are learning more every day about COVID19 and what can be learned from the antibody blood test.

“The general consensus from the staff is we’re running at about five to 10 percent antibodies,” Abinante said, meaning five to 10 percent of those who got the serology tests were positive for COVID-19 antibodies.