



— With so many suddenly out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic , several food bank distributions and a soup kitchen are expecting long lines this weekend.

MEND distributes food at its Pacoima every Tuesday and Friday until 11 a.m. Friday’s food distribution went on as scheduled, but clients are being asked to stay in their cars and open the trunk so that groceries can be placed inside.

We are open for food distribution on Tuesdays & Fridays from 9-11am. If you are a family in need, visit us at 10641 San Fernando Road, Pacoima. Drive-through & walk-ins are welcome! We hope everyone is staying safe during this time. #MENDPoverty #PeopleHelpingPeople #Foodbank pic.twitter.com/jmeOtmTTUo — MEND (@mendpoverty) April 3, 2020

Unite Here Local 11 will distribute food to more than 5,000 families at the Forum in Inglewood until 2 p.m. Friday. The food pantry is primarily for LAX workers, but hospitality workers, teachers and other members of the community will also be served.

In Pasadena, wedding and events venue NOOR has been operating a soup kitchen every Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. The soup is served refrigerated and packaged in 32-ounce containers with pre-wrapped utensils, crackers and a pre-packaged sweet that can be picked up at the entrance to the venue’s Sofia Ballroom, 300 E. Colorado Blvd. Friday’s soup is vegetable barley.

On Saturday, a drive-thru only emergency food distribution will take place at Santa Ana College, 1530 W. 17th St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food distribution is being coordinated by the Orange County Food Bank, the city of Santa Ana and local non-profits and community groups. Fresh produce, milk, meat, rice, beans and canned goods will be distributed, but lining up will not be permitted until 11 a.m. Because organizers expect a large number of clients, only one household and one occupant are permitted per car, and children are not allowed. Organizers are asking that windows be kept rolled up, valid ID left on displayed on dash boards, and no walkups.