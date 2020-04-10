



— In his Friday briefing on the city’s response to the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced new polling efforts by Loyola Marymount University and also extended the city’s Safer at Home order through May 15, mirroring the county’s morning announcement

According to Associate Director Brianne Gilbert, that polling data showed that 95% of all Angelenos supported the Safer at Home order and 59% said the local government response to the pandemic has been just right — though 30% said local governments could do even more.

Gilbert also reported that most respondents were able to give accurate answers when asked how they could best protect themselves and others from contracting the virus and were able to list symptoms associated with the illness.

RELATED: LAFD Launches Telemedicine Program Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

However, the poll results also showed that 48% of Angelenos have been let go or have had their hours reduced at work, and the hardest hit tended to be younger with lower incomes and that 1 in 5 do not have anyone they can depend on for care.

“Another statistic I’ve shared is that 50% of households have either somebody over 65 and/or somebody with a preexisting medical condition, so half of our households have folks that are most susceptible to dying if they get COVID-19,” Garcetti said. “This is the sort of information that arms us to make the right decisions.”

The full report will be available on the university’s website Saturday morning.

RELATED: Second USNS Mercy Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Garcetti also announced that the city was ramping up roadwork projects with fewer cars on the roads due to the continued stay at home orders.

“With so many people staying in their homes right now, we are reorienting because we have an amazing opportunity to do even more,” he said. “So tonight I’m announcing that Streets L.A., our bureau of streets services, is shifting street paving and some major street sweeping from some residential streets to major corridors.”

The change, part of the mayor’s newly announced ADAPT program, will lessen the impact of noise and road disruption on people staying home while also speeding up work on major thoroughfares.

“We’re always stuck between people saying, ‘Don’t do this during rush hour,’ and, ‘Do it quickly,'” Garcetti said. “Well now we don’t have rush hour, and we can do this quickly.”