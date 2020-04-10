LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As entertainers continue to explore new ways to engage with their fans, K-Pop sensation BTS has announced that it will bring its past concerts straight to fans’ living rooms.
The two-day marathon, announced on social media, will run Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19 starting at 8 p.m. PST both days.
BTS Concert At Home
🔍BANG.BANG.CON🔎
Coming Soon! #BANGBANGCON #BTS_concert_at_home pic.twitter.com/C95Ba0eGBK
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) April 9, 2020
The first day will feature BTS’s HYYH live concert from 2015, 2016’s HYYH Epilogue, 2014’s Red Bullet Live trilogy and the 3rd Muster from 2016.
The second day will feature 2017’s Wings Tour live in Seoul, Wings Tour: The Final, 2018’s 4th Muster and the Love Yourself Seoul concert from 2018.
These concerts have been available for purchase in the past, but will be streamed for free on the BTS’s BANGTANTV YouTube channel.
The group was previously scheduled to play the Rose Bowl in Pasadena May 2-3 as part of its North American tour, but all dates have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.