LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — City officials in the San Fernando Valley are giving away 36 pounds of groceries to thousands of cars that come through its drive-thru pantry giveaway in Van Nuys Thursday.
The CD6 Drive-Thru Food Pantry Giveaway began at 9 a.m. at Van Nuys City Hall, 14410 Sylvan St. Up to 2,000 cars can each receive the 36-pound package of food, which will include fresh poultry or beef.
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez teamed up with the AFL-CIO, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Labor Community Services to arrange the giveaway.
Organizers say they will minimize physical contact and observe social distancing so that drivers can pull up without getting out. Volunteers in masks and gloves will place the groceries in trunks or backseats.
People without cars are also welcomed at the giveaway.