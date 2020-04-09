LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As more residents stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, many have found themselves baking to pass the time.
Los Angeles Unified School District shared the recipe for its legendary Old Fashioned Coffee Cake from 1954 in hopes to bring some comfort to those staying “Safer-At-Home.”
Baking more now that you are staying home? Remember the legendary LAUSD Old Fashioned Coffee Cake? Here is the original recipe from 1954. Photo credit: Danielle Chiriguaya. pic.twitter.com/xpzN48JeXZ
— L.A. Unified (@LASchools) April 7, 2020
Here’s what you’ll need:
- Baker’s Flour – 2 1/2 cups
- Brown Sugar/packed – 1 cup
- Granulated Sugar – 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp.
- Salt – 1 tsp.
- Nutmeg – 1 tsp.
- Salad Oil – 3/4 cup
- Cinnamon – 1 tsp.
- Baking Soda – 1 tsp.
- Baking Powder – 1 tsp.
- Egg – 1 large
- Buttermilk – 1 cup
The directions are as follows:
“Combine first six ingredients. Mix until crumbly. Reserve 1/2 cup of the above for topping. To this add the cinnamon. Combine last four ingredients and add to the first mixture. Blend together but do not over-mix. Put in a greased 9″ x 13″ cake pan. Sprinkle the cinnamon crumb topping over the top of the batter. Bake at 350 to 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.”