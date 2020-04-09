COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:LAPD Officer, LAPD Officer Assaulted, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, South LA, South LA News, Standoff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An officer was hit in the neck with an unknown object, possibly a pellet gun, prompting a standoff in South LA early Thursday.

The officer was patrolling the area of 69th and Denker Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. when he was struck in the neck. The object that hit him was initially believed to be a paintball, but is now believed to have been a pellet from a pellet gun.

At least three suspects may have been taken into custody after a standoff.

The officer is being treated at a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Comments

Leave a Reply