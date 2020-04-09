ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — As theme parks across Southern California remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland has found a way to bring a little magic home.
Guests can click “Park Recipes at Home” on the Disneyland app to watch the “Now You’re Cooking” videos “to put your spin on a Disney treat.”
On Thursday, the recipe video featured how to make an at-home version of the highly-craved Dole Whip or what the app calls a “Frozen Pineapple Treat.”
Here’s what you will need:
- 1 “big scoop” of Vanilla Ice Cream
- 4 oz. Pineapple Juice
- 2 cups Frozen Pineapple
- A kitchen blender
- A star-tipped piping bag
Here are the three steps:
- Add the ingredients to a blender
- Blend until smooth
- Make a swirl
The video encourages people to check back for ore Disney Park recipes to come.
Those looking for more ways to experience some Disney magic from home can also watch videos on “How to draw Mickey” in the Artis Studio and play Disney trivia on the Play Disney Parks app.