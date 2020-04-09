SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — An additional three San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the department to eight.
Of the cases, one is a deputy assigned to a patrol station as a detective who had been off of work for the past two weeks with flu-like symptoms.
The two others were said to be professional staff employees, one who is assigned to corrections and another administrator who works at a patrol station. Both were said to have been off work with flu-like symptoms before they were tested.
The department said they are currently investigating how and where the employees were exposed to the virus.
They also have thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the involved employees’ work areas.
All three are said to be doing well and recovering.
Out of respect for the confidentiality of our employees, no further details regarding their identity or medical treatment were released.