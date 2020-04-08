



Actor Tiffany Boone is having a moment.

The 33-year-old is in two of the biggest shows on streaming services right now in Amazon’s “Hunters” with Al Pacino and Carol Kane and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” with Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Boone loves the direction of the industry and the types of roles she gets the chance to play. Working with Pacino was one of the best part of the “Hunters” experience.

“It was truly a gift and the whole cast became a family,” said Boone in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It was a wonderful experience. My favorite Pacino story is when he was telling us that when he first started out, he was going from theater to film and he did his first film and said it wasn’t for him. He said I’m not good and decided to come back to do a second film. I asked what was the second film and he said The Godfather.”

“Hunters” is executive produced by Jordan Peele and tells the story of the hunt for Nazis in New York during the 1970s. Boone says she is always looking to be in shows that will start conversations and that can certainly be said about the Washington and Witherspoon led Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere.”

“With streaming platforms, there is so much for everyone to do,” said Boone. “At one point, it was like 15 of us fighting for the same role. We were all auditioning for the same things. Now there’s so much material and everyone gets a chance. Everyone has an opportunity to do something really cool. It’s a big deal to be working with Reese and Kerry who are two legends I look up to. From the beginning Kerry was so supportive. It was one of the most rewarding and freeing experiences for me.”

