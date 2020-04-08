Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect involved in an assault with a deadly weapon incident.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect exited an MTA bus March 11 at about 2:35 p.m. in the 5000 block of Exposition Boulevard and waited for the victim.
When the victim exited the bus, the suspect blindsided him and punched him on the side of the face, knocking him unconscious. While the victim was lying on the ground, the suspect then stomped on the victim’s face and fled the scene headed southbound on La Brea Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a Black 20- to 30-year-old man, between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. The suspect was wearing dark shoes, white socks, dark shorts and a dark hoodie.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Southwest Division Detectives at 213-485-2197.