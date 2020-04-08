Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County on Wednesday reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one additional virus-related death.
The county now has 263 total cases and seven deaths — five people in their 70s and two in their 80s, all with underlying health conditions.
Of the 263 cases, 160 are under home quarantine and 96 have recovered. The county said 52 have been hospitalized for treatment and 17 have been in the intensive care unit.
The county reported that, as of Wednesday, 4,942 people have been tested.