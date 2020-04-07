Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Talk about a weather turnaround.
After one of the driest January/February combinations on record, Southern California saw averages of 150 to 250 percent of normal rainfall in most areas through the month of March, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Precipitation levels “helped to put a noticeable dent in what was becoming a dry water year, NWS said.
Temps in March continued to stay relatively average, with freezes confined to the Antelope Valley and mountain areas.