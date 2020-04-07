



— San Bernardino County public health officials are now ordering residents to wear a face covering when leaving home for essential services in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As with other counties across the Southland, San Bernardino is recommending cloth face coverings such as bandanas or handkerchiefs. Surgical masks and N95 masks are to be reserved for healthcare workers and emergency responders.

“Staying home, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing are far more effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, and face coverings are not a substitute for those practices,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, the County’s Acting Public Health Officer.

Also Tuesday health officials ordered that all faith-based services must be electronic-only. Residents are not permitted to leave their homes for driving parades, drive-up services, or to pick up non-essential items.

“We understand that this is an important time for Christians around the world and it is natural to want to worship and celebrate with our families. Right now, however, is a critical time for our country and our community – we can still celebrate this time from the safety of our individual homes while we help flatten the curve and save lives,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “When we stay home we help our healthcare workers and our emergency responders and vulnerable populations beat COVID-19.”

Violating the order could mean up to a $1,000 fine, up to 90 days imprisonment, or both.

As of April 7, San Bernardino County has 530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 coronavirus-related deaths. For more information on coronavirus in San Bernardino County, click here.