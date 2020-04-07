Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kroger will step up its efforts Tuesday to protect employees and customers from the coronavirus outbreak.
The grocery store chain, which owns Ralphs and Food4Less, will limit the number of customers inside grocery stores by half. Kroger says that will translate into 1 person for every 120 square foot of store.
In some cities, Kroger will also test one-way aisles to further support social distancing.
Kroger says it has ordered masks for its workers nationwide and expects all locations to have a supply by the end of the week. Employees are also being asked to check their temperatures before going to work.
Several Southern California grocery stores — including Costco and Trader Joe’s — were already limiting the number of customers that could shop at the same time, and had installed plexiglass partitions at checkout stands.