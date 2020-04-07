LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — John Prine, the legendary American country folk singer-songwriter best known for his often humorous style of music, died Monday at the age of 73.
The family confirmed to Rolling Stone that Prine had died of complications related to the novel coronavirus.
Late last month, Prine’s family revealed on social media that the award-winning musician was critically ill and had been placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms.
Prine’s wife and manager Fiona Whelan Prine earlier this month said that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. She said the couple were quarantined and isolated from each other.
Prine, one of the most influential in folk and country music, has twice fought cancer. Most recently, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and had part of a lung removed.
The surgeries affected his voice but Prine continued to make music and to tour. Before the onset of the virus, Prine had shows scheduled in May and a summer tour planned.