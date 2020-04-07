



— While baseball season remains postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Dodgers have found another way to give back to their community.

The Dodgers, Dodgers Foundation, and iHeartMedia Los Angeles have announced they will be providing donations and financial support for the city’s vulnerable residents and healthcare workers during the crisis.

The partnership — which will also include companies such as ARCO, California Pizza Kitchen, Dasani and Smart & Final — works to provide more than 100,000 meals and $100,000 in physical donations to the homeless, food insecure, financially challenged and front-line healthcare workers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, @DodgersFdn and iHeartMedia Los Angeles announced today that they will be providing critical donations to support local COVID-19 relief efforts that will aim to uplift significantly impacted Angelenos. Visit https://t.co/q0weTOyJwY for more information. pic.twitter.com/KcESOWeFcH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 7, 2020

According to the team, initial grants will be directed to the Los Angeles Food Bank, My Friend’s Place and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, hygiene products, food, promotional items and clothing will be provided to the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Grab &

Go Food Centers, the Dream Center and homeless shelters in partnership with the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.

Healthcare workers at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and affiliated UCLA Health medical facilities will be receiving other donations.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers began fundraising via an online auction featuring autographed Dodger memorabilia, jerseys from the 2020 roster and game-used Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez jerseys from games in which the players homered, according to the team.

The campaign will continue throughout April with the support of iHeartMedia Los Angeles radio stations and Dodgers Radio AM 570 L.A.

People interested in immediately contributing can do so by texting “Relief” to 41623 or by visiting dodgers.com/relief.

