



– The Carson City Council Tuesday will meet to consider an ordinance requiring anyone going out in public within city limits to wear a face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Violating the ordinance, which if approved would apply to all residents and visitors within city limits, would come with a $1,000 fine.

The city of Carson has recorded at least 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Monday, which is among the highest of any city or neighborhood in Los Angeles County. Only Melrose (147), Santa Clarita (106) and Hollywood (100), have recorded more, based on the latest numbers from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

A similar resolution took effect in Riverside County Monday, with violators facing a fine of up to $1,000.

The ordinance would require everyone to “wear a face mask or covering which shall be of sufficient size to cover the nose and mouth of the wearer so as to assure the inhale or exhale of oxygen through the mask or covering.”

It would remain in effect until canceled by either the city council or the Carson Disaster Council.

L.A. County has so far reported a total of 6,360 coronavirus cases and 147 deaths from the disease.

On Monday, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reaffirmed recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and local officials that everyone wear cloth face coverings when outside their homes. However, L.A. County currently has no mandatory requirement.

“We saw a lot of people over this weekend using cloth face coverings while you were out and about,” Ferrer said. “And thank you for taking this additional step to slow the spread of COVID-19.”