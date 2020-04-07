SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — One person was arrested Tuesday in Santa Clarita after a family fight over toilet paper turned physical, according to the sheriff’s department.
The Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s department said that the argument erupted after one member of the family was accused of hiding toilet paper, and it eventually turned violent.
Further information about the family and the arrest was not available.
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently expressed concerns about an anticipated increase in domestic violence with families crammed together in their homes during the shelter-in-place directive resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toilet paper has become a hot commodity amid the coronavirus pandemic, with residents across Southern California lining up at most grocery stores every day to secure a pack.
