SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A total number of five San Bernardino County firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus as of April 4, officials said.
The county’s Incident Management Team shared on Facebook Monday that there have been three additional cases from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and Daggett Fire Department.
They’ve entered self-isolation, and so far, none have been hospitalized, but are being supervised by health professionals.
The IMT also announced a plan for firefighters to safely return to work once they’ve recovered.