ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise, people who have recovered or are still battling the virus are speaking out about their experiences.
Tanya Brown, the sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, is 50 and in great health. She says that on Day 11 of her symptoms, she’s over the worst of her illness.
“I’m not 100 percent but I feel like I’m 100 percent compared to how I felt last week,” she said.
She’s urging people to pay attention to symptoms and take action if they’re seriously ill.
Brown was having difficulty catching her breath from just walking short distances indoors.
She said her doctor gave her an inhaler but it didn’t help.
She’s been in bed for a week and is now feeling well enough to walk around her apartment.
“You know I’ve been doing natural remedies. I put my face over hot water with a pot of chamomile and a towel and just breathing slowly,” Brown said. “When you breathe in really deeply, it hurts.”
She shared that sleeping 18 hours a day has been the norm.
“It’s so hard. Please take it seriously. You do not want this,” Brown said. “It’s not fun.”
Some symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.