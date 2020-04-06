Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With so many people staying at home and off the roads, Los Angeles currently has the cleanest air in the world, according to IQ Air’s live quality city ranking.
Following the issuing of the state-wide “Safe-At-Home” orders, many residents began working from home, lowering the number of commuters on the road.
On March 18, L.A.’s infamous rush-hour traffic was moving 71 percent faster than it usually does on a Wednesday afternoon, The New York Times reported.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, last month L.A. experienced the longest consecutive “good” air days since at least 1980.
Experts say the improvement is also due to fewer planes flying and less ground activity in general.