



– A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening in Malibu Monday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the site will specifically provide testing to first responders and essential workers only, such as law enforcement officers and paramedics. The testing will be free.

On Wednesday, it will open up testing to all Malibu residents. People do not have to pre-register to get tested. Results will return within two days.

The testing will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Malibu City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.

Meanwhile, the following 10 drive-thru testing sites are currently operating across Los Angeles County. L.A. County testing is by appointment only:

Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale: 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd.

Pomona Fairplex: Gate 17 – W. McKinley/Fairplex Drive

South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach: 1815 Hawthorne Blvd.

Crenshaw Christian Center: 7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044)

Glendale Memorial Hospital: 222 W. Eulalia St.

Hansen Dam Recreational Center: 11798 Foothill Blvd. in Lake View Terrace

High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster: 43839 15th St. W.

Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

VA Parking Lot 15 in Los Angeles: at corner of Constitution and Davis, 100 Constitution Ave.

Northridge Hospital Medical Center, 18460 Roscoe Blvd.

Walk-up testing is available at Carbon Health in Echo Park: located at 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M.

L.A. County also reported that it plans to open a new testing site this week at Martin Luther King Jr. Hospital in Willowbrook, as well as in East L.A. and Santa Clarita.

At last report Sunday, 31,000 people have been tested in L.A. County, 14 percent of which were positive for COVID-19.

People who currently qualify to sign up for testing in L.A. County are seniors 65 years and older who have symptoms, those with symptoms and underlying chronic health conditions and those who are under quarantine becuse they were exposed to a COVID-19 patient.