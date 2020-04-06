



Director and writer Alan Yang has been involved in some of the best shows on television the last 10 years.

The Emmy Award winner was a writer and actor on “Parks & Recreation,” and co-created one of the first Netflix original series with Aziz Ansari called “Master Of None.” On Friday, April 10, Yang premieres his next project, a Netflix movie called “Tigertail.” The 36-year-old wrote and directed the deeply personal film based off his father’s immigration story when he came from Taiwan to the United States.

“I had the idea four or five years ago, it’s been a long time in the making,” said Yang in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I always wanted to write and direct a movie, but I wanted it to be something I was really passionate about. The subject matter is very personal, it’s loosely based off my Dad’s story and about his journey from Taiwan to America. It’s a universal story. It’s not just about Asian people or immigration, it’s about lost love, regret, and a father and daughter connecting.”

Yang added that his father did voiceovers at the beginning and end of the movie. While every immigrant story is different, there were a few things that the director and writer wanted to emphasize in his Netflix movie.

“One thing I noticed in my family is that my parents were taught as kids that strength is stoicism and being brave and being humble and not necessarily expressing your emotions that a lot of people in America feel like its normal to,” said Yang. “The movie is a little bit about telling the people you care about that you love them. The idea that it’s never to late to connect to them. It’s kind of a different relationship in Asian households.”

While Yang’s movie is dramatic and moving, he’s known for his great comedic work in “Parks & Recreation” and “Master Of None.” The director will never forget being a young professional in the “Parks & Recreation” writers room.

“The best part was being able to learn,” said Yang. “I started on that show as a baby writer. I was 25 or whatever and by the end of the show, I was helping to direct and running the room and playing in a rock band with Chris Pratt on the show was really fun too.”

“Tigertail” premieres on Netflix on Friday, April 10.

