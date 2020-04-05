RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — In the wake of rapidly rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Riverside County public health officials are mandating that residents wear face coverings when leaving their homes.
Face coverings can include bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing that do not have visible holes.
In addition, the new mandate also includes a ban on all gatherings of any number of people, aside from family members who reside in the same home. The gathering ban includes places of worship. Essential businesses are the only exceptions.
“While more and more Riverside County residents are getting COVID-19, not everybody’s getting the message,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. “It started with staying home, social distance and covering your face. But now we change from saying that you should to saying that you must.”
The purpose of the order is to encourage compliance with the safer at home orders. It will remain in effect through April 30.
“We have already lost two of our deputies to this virus. I am asking all of you to honor them by staying at home,” said Sheriff Chad Bianco.
Riverside County has 665 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, resulting in 18 deaths. 60 cases have recovered.