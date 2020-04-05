LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful late-season storm will bring significant rainfall to Southern California starting late Sunday.
Moderate to heavy rain is expected over Ventura County by Sunday night. Los Angeles County is expected to experience heavy rainfall by Sunday as well into Monday.
With snow levels dropping around 5,500 feet on Monday and down to 4,000-4,500 feet by Tuesday, significant snowfall is likely in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
Along with snow, southerly winds gusting up to 45 to 60 mph at times will result in potentially hazardous conditions.
As the front moves through, there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms as the front moves through.
Rainfall totals look to be 0.75-1.5″ for the coast and valleys, while the mountains are looking between 1.50-3″.4″ possible in some of our mountain areas.
A winter storm watch remains in place for the mountains of Ventura, LA, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.