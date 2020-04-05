LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Churches have taken their services online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And on Sunday, millions of Christians nationwide were expected to tune into Palm Sunday masses from the comforts of their homes.
In downtown, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was conducting a service that was being live-streamed.
Even the President declared that he would be watching service from California while in the White House.
“Palm Sunday? I’m going to be watching tomorrow live from Riverside, California,” President Trump said.
The church he was referencing was from Harvest Christian Fellowship, which has been offering services online for years.
“I read the post right there,” said Bryan Bradley, a Riverside resident. “I’m excited that he’s going to be there.”