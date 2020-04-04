ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Volunteers are stepping in to help provide personal protective equipment for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rotary club members, in a partnership with Wincome Hospitality, came together Saturday at an Anaheim hotel to create masks.
Their goal is to make 30,000 face masks to help health care workers.
“With what’s going on in the world right now, we felt we needed to help with the PPE for the healthcare workers as much as we could,” said Marc Aarons of Rotary Club 5320.
The volunteers — who are mostly staying at home — were able to come together while practicing physical distancing.
“You know, I don’t have to be by myself and it’s pretty cool,” said Melanie Donegan.
Rotary volunteers gathered at five locations across Orange County on Saturday and they plan to do it again next weekend.