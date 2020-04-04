RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Online services have become the norm for houses of worship during the coronavirus pandemic.
Palm Sunday, a Christian observance that falls on the Sunday before Easter, will look different for congregations around the world as churches turn to live streams.
Harvest Christian Fellowship, a church in Riverside, is getting an even more unusual commemoration with a virtual drop-in from the White House.
President Donald Trump said during a news conference Saturday that he would tune into the service.
Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer. I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern. https://t.co/2eTaKsZVT4
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020
“I think the President is doing the best job he can. He is surrounding himself with experts… and he is taking their advice,” said senior pastor Greg Laurie.
The church says though Trump will be watching online like other worshippers, he is not expected to address the congregation.