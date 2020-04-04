



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Pink revealed on social media Friday that she and her 3-year-old son tested positive for coronavirus.

The 40-year-old singer said she and her son Jameson were at home self isolating with the rest of the family, and they have recently recovered and tested negative for the virus.

She also revealed that she will donate $1 million to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The singer said $500,000 will go to Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, where her mother worked for 18 years.

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” she wrote. “You are our heroes!”

The other $500,000 will go to the city of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

In her post, Pink also slammed the government for not providing more widespread testing for the virus.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely available,” she wrote. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

The singer joins a growing list of celebrities who have revealed they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba.