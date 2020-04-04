SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — Essential workers will have access to state-subsidized childcare programs under an executive order signed on Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The order will allow childcare and afterschool programs to prioritize essential workers, including health care professionals, emergency response personnel, law enforcement and grocery workers.
It does not impact the priority for abused and neglected children.
The governor’s order also allows California to take advantage of federal pandemic provisions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) so children can get meals at little or no cost.
The Department of Education and the Department of Social Services will develop guidance no later than April 7 on how child care services can safely provide care.