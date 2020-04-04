LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Veterans Administration campus in Brentwood will open a Bridge Home shelter for homeless veterans Saturday. The shelter serves as an effort to protect homeless veterans during the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is a small payment on the debt we owe our veterans, and I am grateful this facility is finally opening its doors and letting unhoused veterans in,” Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin said. “We can’t rest until every veteran has a place to call home and until every unsheltered person in Los Angeles is allowed to come indoors.”
The joint partnership with the city and county of L.A. will offer 50 beds for homeless veterans who do not show signs of COVID-19. The shelter was originally to contain 100 beds, but was scaled down so that those living there can comply with social distancing guidelines, Bonin’s office said.
MORE: Coronavirus: LA County Opens Up Temporary Shelters To House Homeless
Additionally, the VA’s Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System the campus will prepare 138 beds for veterans who need to isolate or quarantine. The campus will also allow “safe camping” for 25 unsheltered veterans in tents.
The campus already allows for safe parking for homeless veterans living in their cars, Bonin said.
The camping program will provide showers, restrooms and hot meals. It may also expand to accommodate a larger number of veterans, according to Bonin’s office.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)