Comments
GRAMERCY PARK (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a Friday night hit-and-run involving an ambulance in Gramercy Park.
According to police, an ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital when it became involved in a road rage incident before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Haas Avenue and West Century Boulevard.
Police said the ambulance, the victim of the hit-and-run, was struck multiple times from behind by the suspect’s vehicle.
The patient inside the ambulance was taken to the hospital in another ambulance.